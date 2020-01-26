To the editor: It seems incomprehensible that we have a president who is still a climate change denier. (“At Davos, Trump rejects climate crisis, lauds U.S. economy and fossil fuels,” Jan. 21)

If you visit Miami Beach today, you’ll need to take your boots. “Sunny day flooding” is happening at each high tide, and President Trump’s golf course in Doral, Fla., is just 15 miles away. Eventually his courses near Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla., and in Aberdeen, Scotland, will be in trouble; so will the entire island of Manhattan, home to Trump Tower.

“Yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers” can already tell Trump they told him so, as their “predictions of the apocalypse” are unfolding in front of his blind eyes.

Kathy Harty, Sierra Madre

To the editor: During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, most leaders agreed on the need to drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels in order to mitigate the developing global climate crisis. Trump, in contrast, touted the use of “traditional fossil fuels” to maintain economic growth.

Trump revealed his ignorance of economic reality. According to a study by Morgan Stanley, climate disasters due to global warming have cost North America $415 billion over the last three years.

Promoting renewable energy, including solar and wind, would stimulate the U.S. economy. Currently, more than 260,000 Americans are employed in the solar power industry. The long-term cost of renewable energy is lower than that of power from fossil fuels.

Renewable energy installations generate power for many years without needing continuous transport of fossil fuels to a plant.

Al Barrett, Santa Monica

To the editor: Trump said about Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, “She beat me out on Time magazine.”

He is wrong again. He was never in the running. She stands for right action, and he embodies narcissism’s worst traits.

Thunberg is well spoken and strong in standing up for her beliefs. He stands for hatred and does nothing but belittle anyone who disagrees with him. He called Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) a “sleazebag” and referred to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) as a “corrupt politician.”

Alcoholics Anonymous has a saying that when one is pointing a finger in blame, one also has four fingers that are pointing back. Trump needs to take a look in the mirror.

If he is removed by the Senate, Trump might get the cover of Time.

Sue Robin, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is clear to just about everyone that our climate is changing. There may be some winners, but the likely result will be a less stable world as extreme weather events cause death and destruction and leave many places uninhabitable.

The U.S. government can continue to put its head in the sand, but that will not change the facts and we will all be worse off for it.

Gerda Newbold, Santa Monica