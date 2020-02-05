Letters to the Editor: Nancy Pelosi was as childish as Trump during the State of the Union speech

To the editor: I’d suggest our president’s often disappointing behavior doesn’t constitute the only offense against civil decorum. (“Partisan passions overtake Trump’s State of the Union speech,” Feb. 4)

Watching the State of the Union address Tuesday night, I could only think of the confusion and damage that the speaker of the House inflicted on the children in the gallery as they witnessed her tear up the president’s speech. This was also deeply insulting to the active military officers present.

Indeed there was a “deep divide,” as shown by the Democratic leader and her fellow white-robed female members of Congress effectively shutting their eyes and ears when being told something they did not want to hear, as if they were children.

While those on the left, including your newspaper, endlessly regale us with complaints about our president’s improper behavior, they should perhaps look at the regrettable example they themselves are setting for the nation.

Jeff Denker, Malibu

..

To the editor: The president’s State of the Union address was one of the great speeches of our time. He recognized many American heroes and referred to his remarkable accomplishments.

The only problem is that I do not believe a word this president says. He also has a history of using patriotic Americans for his political benefit, something he continued in his State of the Union address.

Other than that, it was a remarkable speech.

Words matter, but so do facts. I hope America thinks.

Arthur Kraus, Venice

..

To the editor: President Trump deepened the divide in his State of the Union Speech by denigrating immigrants.

As the daughter of immigrants who earned U.S. citizenship, I am deeply disturbed by Trump’s selective citing of criminal activity, as if all immigrants are suspect. My parents fulfilled their American dream through my sisters and me -- one, now retired, was a pharmacist who owned her own business, and two of us earned doctorates and became college professors.

Having taught in a community college, part of the school system that Trump labeled “government schools,” I witnessed the ambition and resourcefulness of immigrants’ children.

While Trump’s rhetoric and policies on immigration are met by Republican cheers, there are those who will continue to advocate on behalf of immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers. Just as part of the border wall fell down in the wind recently, we hope that the winds of change will enable those who flee the violence and poverty of their homeland will once again find a welcome home in this land of plenty.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Imagine giving a medal -- the Presidential Medal of Freedom, no less -- to Rush Limbaugh. That is the state of our union.

Judith Braun, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: Photos tell a thousand words, as your photos do showing Trump ignoring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offered hand shake at the beginning of the State of the Union speech, followed by Pelosi tearing up a copy of his speech at the end.

Pure class all around.

Alan Miller, Santiago, Chile