Letters to the Editor: How accusing Israel of breaking international law puts Jews in danger

To the editor: UCLA professor David N. Myers insists Israel is “threatening international law” by seeking to assert sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (also known as the West Bank).

Actually, Article 80 of the United Nations Charter (an instrument of international law) basically incorporates the Balfour Declaration by reference, trouncing Myers’ allegations. Yet this is no mere legal misunderstanding on Myers’ part.

It is rather a proclivity for accusing the world’s only Jewish state of illegal acts, and to hell with the consequences in terms of ensuing Jew hatred. Call me out on this, as it is easy to show that violent terrorists who slaughter Jewish civilians with impunity “justify” their barbarism using the type of illegality rhetoric that Myers, who is Jewish, is unwisely indulging in.

Susie Dym, Rehovot, Israel

To the editor: Myers wisely points out that illiberal politics underlie land grabs by militarily powerful countries. His examples include Israel gobbling up the West Bank, India grabbing Kashmir and Russia the Crimean Peninsula.

But in Israel’s case, the land grab is being done under cover of President Trump’s “peace plan” that does not seek compromise between the sides, but rather follows the extreme Israeli position to take everything for Israel while humiliating the Palestinian population and leaving them crumbs that will still be under Israeli control.

That approach might work in real estate, but it will not stop the Palestinian people from resisting Israeli control and seeking their freedom.

Jeff Warner, Los Angeles

To the editor: For thousands of years the Jewish people lived in and around Judea and Samaria. Then in 1948 Jordan illegally occupied the land and in the process expelled most of the Jewish population with the enthusiastic support of the Palestinian Arabs.

After a defensive war in 1967, Israel forced Jordan out of its illegal occupation and allowed the Jewish people to return to their homes after 19 years.

Neither Meyers nor “long-standing international consensus” can change the fact that Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention was never intended to prevent Jews from returning to their homes from which they were ethnically cleansed by Jordan.

Richard Sherman, Margate, Fla.