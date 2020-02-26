Letters to the Editor: Trump isn’t destroying democracy. Voters can still remove him in November

To the editor: The solutions proposed by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) to counter President Trump’s abuse of power are redundant fluff that miss the point.

Our democracy has survived 44 previous presidents and it will survive this one. The Constitution is fully functional. The discrepancy is that congressional Republicans have exercised their oversight power by making a conscious decision to defer to this president.

Trump’s approval rating among Republicans is more than 90%. Congressional Republicans are doing exactly what they believe their constituents want them to do in order to get reelected.

Our democracy is alive and well. In this November’s general election, voters have the immense responsibility to exercise the greatest check and balance of them all.

William Goldman, Palos Verdes Estates

To the editor: I would like to thank Schiff for the wonderful job he did along with all the House managers in presenting the case for removing Trump to the Senate. He and his colleagues made us very aware of how fragile our democracy is.

On the question of whether our democracy will survive Trump, I think the answer is yes, but only if he is not re-elected.

I have been a left-leaning Democrat most of my life and have voted that way. This time, I will be supporting the person who will garner the most votes in order to win the general election. To me, that means moving away from issues that the body politic will not support or politicians that are too far out of the mainstream.

We must stabilize our democracy, regain the trust of our friends and allies, re-join abandoned agreements, stand up to our adversaries, regain our posture in the world and save this fragile democracy.

Larry Margo, Valley Village

To the editor: An integrity-based democracy cannot exist with Trump at the helm, but the Democrats don’t appear to be coalescing behind any one of the established competitors, which will lead to a contested nominating convention.

If that happens, I suggest drafting Schiff. That would really set Trump’s hair on fire.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos

To the editor: Can democracy survive Trump? Yes. A better question for Schiff is whether the Democrats can survive the destruction wrought by the liberal elites on the party since 2016. The answer for 2020 is probably no.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Schiff were convinced that Trump was the second coming of fascism, so they tried to impeach him. The end result was that they sabotaged former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and opened up a window for an Adlai Stevenson-like candidate in Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to take the nomination.

If the Democrats lose in 2020, the blame should fall squarely on Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda