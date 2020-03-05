Letters to the Editor: A predawn protest at Jackie Lacey’s house crossed the line

To the editor: David Lacey pointing a gun at protesters was a big mistake, but a predawn demonstration by 30 people at his and his wife Jackie Lacey’s home was also wrong.

Are public officials like Lacey, the Los Angeles County district attorney, now fair game for “house calls” at all hours? As a political tactic it seems the Black Lives Matter group got publicity for its cause, but now other groups may think this is a great idea for civic engagement.

How does it all end? Badly, I’m afraid.

Gary K. Hart, Sacramento

To the editor: Nothing illustrates the urban-rural divide more clearly than the reaction to Black Lives Matter protesters showing up at the district attorney’s home at 5:30 a.m.

I can assure you that most rural residents who have angry folks appear on their property before dawn or after dusk will greet them armed and vigilant. In rural America, you are responsible for yourself, which includes being prepared to defend your home, your family and your property.

As someone who splits her time between suburban California and rural Montana and has handled her fair share of difficult situations, I can say that the only thing I may have done differently is use a shotgun, keep my finger off the trigger and loudly say, “Get off my property now!”

Becky Davis, Goleta

