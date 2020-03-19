Letters to the Editor: It’s obscene for ICE to arrest immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic

To the editor: Well, I feel so much safer knowing that an undocumented immigrant who had a DUI in 2015 is finally getting his due thanks to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s continued operations even as a pandemic rages.

No matter that the man’s wife and kids may go hungry because the breadwinner is gone. No matter that he may come down with COVID-19 while in custody and then go on to infect others when he’s released or deported.

I mean, as the ICE officer said, these are criminals who may hurt others — similar to what ICE is doing to this man’s family.

Barry Davis, Agoura Hills

To the editor: I find this to be utterly obscene. We are a declared sanctuary state, and ICE has become a rogue agency as opposed to a legitimate law enforcement body. They have arrested people in hospitals, of all places.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California law enforcement agencies should have the power to remove ICE from the state. It is not welcome here.

And, the agency itself should be disbanded.

Sally Helmerich, Sylmar

To the editor: The L.A. Times reports ICE officers have access to N95 masks to protect them from exposure to the coronavirus. Many front-line hospital workers do not have such access.

So, what is more important, continuing to deport criminal immigrants, or ensuring the safety of those trying to maintain our, and their, health?

Bruce N. Miller, Playa del Rey