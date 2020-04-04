Letters to the Editor: Time for Obama and other ex-presidents to come to our rescue

To the editor: From my six decades of observation, it is obvious that a presidential “boys’ club” exists, with past commanders in chief granting the current officer holder courtesies that their predecessors afforded them as well. However, the COVID-19 pandemic requires an immediate change in protocol to protect our country and the world from this burgeoning malady and its disastrous consequences. (“Trump’s not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task,” Opinion, April 1)

Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter have the ability to step to a microphone and change history. With doctors and nurses falling gravely ill because of our nation’s lack of preparedness, something they did not sign up for, it is past time for these past leaders to ascend the bully pulpit and insist on a nationwide quarantine, a mobilization of military forces and a legal directive from the federal government to private industry to manufacture all the needed personal protective equipment and critical medical supplies.

Where is the outcry? Where are our leaders? Stop complaining about the inadequacies of the White House and just get the job done before thousands more needlessly perish.

Jonathan Lewis, Wrightwood, Calif.

To the editor: As I sit home in isolation like so many Americans, I am disturbed and incensed by the refusal of President Trump and his fellow Republicans refusal to act judiciously and responsibly.

At no time have sincere words of care, concern or empathy come from their ranks. Instead, they are in full damage-control mode through the use of lies, misinformation and blame. They undermined early efforts at containment by downplaying the need for social isolation, perpetuating conspiracy theories among their supporters and encouraging people to congregate.

Their actions are self-serving and irresponsible. A $1,200 check will not appease me.

Doris K. Reed, Palm Desert

To the editor: We are in the middle of a pandemic, an event that will go down as a once-in-a-lifetime ordeal for everyone, yet to the L.A. Times it all takes a backseat to the constant barrage of bashing Trump and everything he does.

Most Americans could not care less about politics at a time like this. They want to show appreciation for government officials at all levels who are trying to do what they can to get us through this.

Even Gov. Gavin Newsom has been complimentary of the president, because he realizes the danger this pandemic poses to all.

Steve Selland, San Diego

To the editor: After the 2016 election, it was obvious that Trump received more media coverage than Hillary Clinton mainly because of his obnoxious rhetoric and untrue statements.

Now it is happening again. He is using his daily briefings as a political rally. It is true that reporters are able to ask questions, but Trump manages to sell his actions or attack reporters or others who do not praise him.

Every day, every newspaper and all TV stations report on Trump. The coverage makes clear that what the president is doing is not helping with the pandemic, but because most people do not read the articles, it looks as though he is doing what is needed. This is free advertising for him and his reelection.

I tune out the daily White House briefings until I see a doctor or scientist come on. I hope that the press will not continue to give him this bully pulpit and, instead, cover those who are actually on the ground fighting this virus and the officials who encouraging the public to act responsibly.

Jean Dragonette, Yorba Linda

To the editor: As a “never Trumper,” I still fill that in times of crisis I should resolve all doubts in favor of the presidency and support the person who holds that office to the best of ability.

So in these times, I pray every day for the president to do his best for all of us in confronting the pandemic.

Gregory Humphries, Topanga