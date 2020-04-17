Letters to the Editor: Being a scientist while placating a narcissist — Anthony Fauci’s impossible job

To the editor: Whatever one’s political affiliation (mine is independent), one has to feel for Dr. Anthony Fauci. (“The shaming of Anthony Fauci at Trump’s news conference from hell,” Opinion, April 14)

In his role as the Trump administration’s foremost medical expert in the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci strives mightily to do what seems impossible: Apply his science-based expertise to guide the nation through an unprecedented health emergency, while appeasing the narcissistic whims of our science-averse president.

How mortifying for Fauci to suffer the president’s daily disinformation dictates. He cannot respond to journalists’ pertinent questions without President Trump’s permission, and incontrovertible facts he shares with the public may have to be walked back to Trump’s liking.

Fauci’s noble service in the face of such bilious adversity should qualify him for a salary bonus, like the combat pay awarded to soldiers in war zones.

Glenda Martel, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: If you watch the full interview in which CNN host Jake Tapper elicited the answer by Fauci that was later walked back in a news conference, you would clearly see how Tapper kept relentlessly and in every which way pressing Fauci until he got a part of a statement that could be used for blaming the administration.

I’m no friend of the Trump administration, but the way that went down was not OK. It was painful to watch Fauci almost squirming under Tapper’s interrogation.

Fauci is one of the very few credible people in the daily Trump propaganda briefings. I discussed this with some of my friends who watch CNN religiously, and we all agreed that Tapper threw Fauci under the bus.

Dagmar Moscowicz, Encino

..

To the editor: With sincere and abundant respect for Fauci, I do wish he wouldn’t feel a need to backpedal on the truth for fear of being fired.

Please, doctor, keep speaking the full, unvarnished truth, and get fired if you have to. Better yet, go ahead and quit now and take a much-deserved break — then take up a new mantle as the resident medical science expert for National Public Radio and all broadcast and cable TV networks, and be unafraid to distribute the truth.

From this new pulpit you could speak to exactly what was said and done — or not done — without the White House reining you in. This would be a globally appreciated service, and it would help push along a much-needed change come November.

Jeff Porteous, La Mirada