Letters to the Editor: Trump is behaving exactly like the autocratic Chinese leader he opposes

To the editor: Columnist Doyle McManus writes about the current state of the struggle between China and the United States and their two systems. In so doing, he makes me realize how little difference there is between the Chinese autocracy and President Trump’s autocracy in the making.

Trump brooks no difference of opinion, he’s never wrong, and he wants and needs glorifying at all times. At this point he’s a demi-autocrat.

God forbid we reelect a full-blown one. That’s how close American democracy is to being just another dictatorship.

Bob Klein, Santa Monica

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Unfortunately, the U.S. does not have a great president to represent our great nation. Just as unfortunate, we have to deal with the fact that the coronavirus emerged from China, which initially hid the truth from the world.

China needs to be taken to task for this.

Will that lead to a new cold war? I don’t think so. However, we do need to penalize China for its failure to alert the world about its epidemic at a time when doing so could have prevented a pandemic.

Advertisement

The United States and other nations need to pull back significant amounts of manufacturing from China. We must do everything we can to reduce China’s ability to generate the revenue that they use to build their military and political strength.

Should that lead to an economic cold war, then so be it.

Gregory Sirbu, Redondo Beach

..

Advertisement

To the editor: I did not think it possible, but every day I find myself more stunned than the day before at the utter incompetence of this president and disregard for the people he is supposed to lead.

My most recent favorite is the jaw-dropping irony of the comment by a top National Security Council official meant to deflect blame to China: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

We know that Trump claims complete and total power over everything; we also know that he denies all responsibility for anything. This only works in the president’s world. He has also declared himself a wartime president.

Well, this president is at 75,000-plus casualties and counting. He owns those, whether or not he admits it.

Advertisement

Thomas Green, Chula Vista