Letters to the Editor: Buy a Tesla? Not when Elon Musk flouts coronavirus rules

To the editor: Up to this time I was always supportive of Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk and his risky investment in creating a 21st century vehicle. Unfortunately, by opening Tesla’s Fremont factory against the orders of Alameda County officials, he has disgraced himself.

Musk’s total disregard and lack of empathy for human life appalls many of us. I had, in fact, recently decided to buy two of his Teslas, but that will no longer be happening.

His behavior toward government officials trying to save the lives of Californians from COVID-19, calling them “fascist,” was despicable. He has taken a threatening and dispassionate attitude toward his workers, which is totally unacceptable.

We now know where Musk’s real principles lie, so we will not lie with him.

Advertisement

Adrian Bernotti, Cathedral City

..

To the editor: Musk is the greatest innovator of this century. However, he shows his ignorance when he calls our state “fascist” for implementing its stay-home order.

Last century, fascists murdered 6 million European Jews and started World War II, which took more than 60 million lives globally. The state’s pandemic rules have clearly saved lives. Real fascists don’t save lives.

Advertisement

So yes, Musk can leave California and let another car company take his place. Ford and General Motors will certainly be making more electric cars in the coming years.

Mark Haskin, Marina del Rey

..

To the editor: Several descriptions of Musk toward the end of Michael Hilzik’s column struck me as familiar. Just substitute Musk for President Trump:

Advertisement

“This isn’t the behavior of a [president]. It’s the behavior of a child.”

"[Trump’s] desperation to get production moving again has melded with a paranoid streak.”

“Just think about how much better off [the country] would be in its quest to reopen production if its [president] acted like a grown-up.”

Barbara Luther, Orange