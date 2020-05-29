Letters to the Editor: 100,000 dead Americans, and Trump still isn’t wearing a mask. How uncaring

To the editor: Our country reached the tragic milestone of 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in fewer than four months. By the time you read this, the number of dead will be higher.

The country finds itself now between a very hard rock and a very hard place. Do we go back to work, constantly fearing illness and death, or do we stay home with the rent or mortgage going unpaid and more people lining up at food banks?

Epidemiologists and doctors say we need to do three simple things to slow the spread of COVID-19: Wash our hands, maintain proper distancing and wear masks. They explain it in simple terms: I wear a mask to protect you, and you wear a mask to protect me.

So why does our selfish, unfeeling, incompetent president refuse to wear a mask in public but wants to be surrounded by those who do? The reason is clear: He seems to care only about himself.

Vote.

Loli Henderson, Rancho Misson Viejo

To the editor: Saying that the U.S. virus toll leads the world is misleading. This may be true in absolute numbers, but should be put in perspective, sad as the situation is.

The U.S. has 331 million people, so 100,000 deaths represent 0.03% of the population. The European Union, with a population of 445 million, registers about 126,000 deaths, or 0.02% of its population. Britain, which is not an EU state, has nearly twice the number of deaths per 100,000 people as the U.S.

Lastly, there is no telling what the total death toll was in China, as any of the information released by the government is opaque and highly questionable.

Charles Vorsanger, Pasadena

To the editor: More than 100,000 Americans have died alone, in effect in solitary confinement, where even their caregivers, wrapped in protective layers, couldn’t give them solace.

How frightened they must have been hoping to recover, yet knowing they might die. How painful it must be for the remaining family members, lovers, friends and associates whose lives have been changed forever.

The victims of COVID-19 aren’t just numbers, they are human beings and our fellow Americans. Thank you for acknowledging their existence.

Norma Hayes, Hacienda Heights

To the editor: Even the most ardent libertarian believes that a valid function of government is to provide security to its citizens, usually via the military and the police.

At 100,000 dead Americans and climbing, COVID-19 has taught us that health security is part of basic, overall security, and our current leadership, handicapped by government minimalists, has been an abject failure.

Jeoffry Gordon, Venice

