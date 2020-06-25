Letters to the Editor: American culture promotes obesity. Here are some basic food facts to keep in mind

To the editor: It is inspiring to read sports columnist Arash Markazi’s personal account of how he changed his lifestyle and greatly improved his health by losing more than 100 pounds.

However, American culture promotes obesity. Diets and supplements are a mega-industry, and some basic facts don’t get through all the messaging, such as:

- Sugar and white flour sensitivity can create insatiable cravings and drive overeating.

- You need to incorporate resistance training into your exercise regimen in order to build muscle and increase your metabolism.

- When you eat matters. Generally, it is not good to eat right before bedtime, and many experts recommend some intermittent fasting.

- One should not aim to eliminate healthy fats from the diet, such as nuts and avocados, which help you feel full.

- The biochemistry of being overweight can aggravate depression, which can fuel overeating.

Sasha Kildare, Long Beach

To the editor: I have always enjoyed reading Markazi’s sports columns. To read about his weight-loss journey, which included surprise acknowledgement and praise from former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, reminded me about the importance of people supporting each other and spreading kindness at all levels of humanity.

Georgette Rieck, Santa Monica