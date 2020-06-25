Letters to the Editor: Other public unions don’t defend employees who shoot innocent people

To the editor: One letter writer’s claim that public employee unions are a bigger problem than police unions is a ridiculous diversion from the real issue at hand. There may be problems with removing problematic employees from any unionized workforce but not like we see with the police.

I am a public school teacher and as such am part of a union. But I wouldn’t expect my union to come to my defense if I shot a student. And I wouldn’t expect my union members to protest any discipline that I may receive. And I wouldn’t expect there to be any public debate about whether or not my actions were appropriate.

The idea that other unions are the bigger problem misses the point. The problem with police unions exists independently of other problems and needs to be addressed regardless of the problems in other unions.

After all, the police unions are the only unions where the problems involve innocent people getting killed.

Ted Braucht, Glendora