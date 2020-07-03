Letters to the Editor: Karen Bass is caring, competent and progressive. She would make an excellent VP

To the editor: If there is anyone who could galvanize Sen. Bernie Sanders’ voters into supporting Joe Biden for president and strengthen his support among African Americans, it would be Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) if he chooses her as his running mate.

I have known Bass for more than 20 years, beginning in the 1990s when I was the Los Angeles city controller and she was the executive director of the Community Coalition of Los Angeles. I have been her constituent for more than 15 years, observing her as speaker of the California Assembly and now as a member of Congress.

Bass is progressive in her politics and moderate in temperament. Over a span of many years, she has demonstrated impressive leadership skills. As Assembly speaker, she helped guide our state through difficult economic times. Today, as chairwoman of the vibrant Congressional Black Caucus, she is leading her fellow African American legislators in addressing important issues.

For these reasons and more, Biden should invite Bass to be his vice presidential running mate.

Rick Tuttle, Culver City

..

To the editor: While I would miss the closeness of having Bass as my representative in Congress, I believe that she would make an excellent vice president.

As a constituent, I have seen, through her frequent in-person and teleconference town halls, her genuine concern for our issues and for keeping us informed of her perspectives and actions. She’s all in for us, not for her own ego.

In addition to her leadership abilities and successes, her warm smile and easy laugh would be welcome salve for our tattered psyches and divided nation.

Linda Shahinian, Culver City