Letters to the Editor: Trump freaks out Democrats. That’s the only reason Republicans love him

To the editor: Why might Republicans have abided weakening their party by ceding its control to President Trump? It’s not just that he excels at manipulating the GOP’s core constituency. (“Sick of Trump? Blame our weak political parties,” Opinion, June 30)

More important is Trump’s unmatched ability to keep the Democrats befuddled and off-balance — so much so as to preclude them from settling on a nominee until deep into the primaries, or even crafting a convincing campaign message.

Privately, most of my GOP friends readily concede that Trump is the antithesis of the capable, composed and prudent leader needed to guide our country to a sustainable future beyond the next election day. But while he so adroitly antagonizes and weakens the opposition party, Republicans will indulge him as the antidote to their own party’s weaknesses.

Strange, since 2016 I haven’t heard anyone braying about American exceptionalism.

P. Jane Weil, Sacramento

..

To the editor: As a longtime reader, I pay particular attention to your conservative columnists and never miss one of Jonah Goldberg’s columns. Recently, he unloaded a whopper — that Vice President Hubert Humphrey obtained the 1968 Democratic nomination over Sen. Eugene McCarthy, despite the latter’s substantially better showing in the primaries, because “the party mattered.”

Methinks that in addition to failing to mention how limited the primary system was in 1968, Goldberg conveniently forgot about another event which abruptly ended in Los Angeles that year, one that made it clear a large swath of Democrats were hungry for an alternative to McCarthy.

Blaise Jackson, Escondido

..

To the editor: With all the unpresidential behavior, name-calling and worst of all, lack of competence for the job, I wonder if even very loyal Trump supports like Vice President Mike Pence, Atty. Gen. William Barr and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are tired of lying and making excuses for him.

Matthew D. Kerster, Gardena