Letters to the Editor: Trump isn’t waiting until Nov. 3 to steal the election. Act now to save the U.S. Postal Service

To the editor: President Trump’s admission that he doesn’t want to provide additional funding to the U.S. Postal Service because it would enable universal mail-in voting this November is unfortunately met with either deafening silence by GOP officials or hollow threats by Democrats.

It’s no wonder that our democracy is tearing apart at the seams. Trump’s audacity to publicly state his intentional destruction of the U.S. Postal Service in order to tip the vote his way is no surprise. He’s never suffered a single consequence for his actions.

My question to members of Congress is this: When will it end? When we’re left with a shell of a democracy like Trump left Atlantic City? Who will step up and mount an effective attack on Trump’s demagoguery?

Demonstrations by the most marginalized in our communities are not enough. Asking for political donations is not enough. Waiting for Nov. 3 is not enough. Elected officials need to step up and no longer allow political restraint to stop them from ending the president’s voter suppression.

Giacomo Bucci, Encinitas

..

To the editor: In case anyone thinks that Trump’s threats against the post office are not serious, let me add a bit of information.

On Aug. 4 I mailed a letter to Venice from West Los Angeles. It arrived on Aug. 11.

Everybody must mail their ballots as soon as they receive them. Fill yours out and either drop it in the box set up for elections or take if to your local post office.

This is serious, folks.

Cathy Tennican, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Republicans vote by mail too. Many are elderly or housebound.

By undermining mail-in voting, Trump tells his own supporters that he does not care about their health and safety.

Claudia Strauss, Claremont

..

To the editor: I’ve lived through many presidents in my close to 80 years. Some have been quite good, others less so, but all seemed to have a vision for the United States that fit within our Constitution.

Trump has a vision for a dictatorship that incinerates the Constitution. He must be voted out to save our nation.

Tilda De Wolfe, Monterey Park

..

To the editor: I am stunned at Democratic leaders who are encouraging people to mail in their ballots. Doing so only adds water to the fetid moat Trump is building around the Postal Service.

It’s not that I want people to have to risk their lives to vote. It’s that it’s too important to trust a Postal Service that is under siege by Trump and his henchmen.

To believe in the face of this that all mailed ballots will get where they need to be in time to be counted is akin to voting for the Green Party or Kanye West. It’s like casting a vote for Trump.

People should deliver ballots in person or mask up and go to the polls. This election is too important to think a weakened Postal Service will magically get the job done.

Chris Clonts, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: I am a 97-year-old veteran. This month, the Department of Veterans Affairs mailed medication to me with a tracking number via the U.S. Postal Service; the package was delayed by a week.

Normal delivery from the downtown VA pharmacy within the city of Los Angeles has taken no more than two days. Had this been a critical medication, this delay could have been fatal.

Dick Littlestone, Pacific Palisades