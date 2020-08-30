Letters to the Editor: Keep up the pressure on Postal Service officials who appointed Louis DeJoy

To the editor: Bravo to the protesters at the door of the San Marino home of John M. Barger, who as a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors enthusiastically supported the appointment of the unqualified and verifiably incompetent Louis DeJoy as postmaster general.

May the chant of the protesters, “no postage, no peace,” continue at his doorstep until the Board of Governors removes this Trumpian sycophant and replaces him with someone qualified to lead this vital agency.

Also, Barger should resign, since he has demonstrated greatly impaired judgment in the selection of DeJoy.

Terry Shenkman, Culver City

Advertisement

..

To the editor: As usual, the Democrats have latched onto a non-issue to attack President Trump.

The U.S. Postal Service handles 500 million pieces of mail daily. The 150 million ballots, at most, that will be added to this total over a few weeks are a drop in the bucket, so the Postal Service will do fine.

Politicians who set late deadlines for returning mail-in ballots are really the issue. To vote actually means putting your ballot in the ballot box, not a mailbox.

Advertisement

Who among the protesters would put a winning lottery ticket in the mail rather than take it in personally? If these people were thinking instead of just reacting, they would treat their ballots similarly.

Brian Ellis, Glendale

..

To the editor: DeJoy is quoted in your story as saying: “I am not engaged in sabotaging the election. We will do everything in our power and structure to deliver the ballots on time.”

Advertisement

If that is true, why did he admit in his House committee testimony that he would not be returning the automated sorting machines that were removed? This guy talks out of two sides of his mouth just like the rest of the Republican administration.

We want action, not hollow words.

Patricia Bleha, Carlsbad