Letters to the Editor: Trump’s mail-in ballot sabotage shows his total disregard for democracy

To the editor: President Trump is so afraid of losing, he is resorting to making an already difficult election process even worse. (“Trump faces pushback for seeming to urge people to vote twice as a test,” Sept. 3)

By encouraging voters to send in their mail ballots and then show up at the polls, he shows his complete disregard for democracy and his complete arrogant love of himself.

He doesn’t care about democracy, the Constitution or our country. He has shown over and over again that he only cares about himself.

Fran Gale, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: While Trump is telling people in North Carolina who will have voted by mail to go to the polls and attempt to vote again is tantamount to suggesting that they commit fraud, ironically there’s an underlying issue that reeks of voter suppression — and that’s deterring others from even voting once.

Assuming that the polling places will be able to verify if people’s votes have already been cast, those people will still be adding to the already long lines of those waiting to vote. And we already know that creating long lines is a way of suppressing votes.

A reasonable and counteractive measure would be to have a separate line for those who wish to take up Trump’s suggestion. This would allow the poll workers to address the concerns of those who mailed their ballots, while not exacerbating the already long wait times for others.

Paul Feinsinger, Agoura Hills

To the editor: Trump is encouraging voters to vote twice, once by mail-in ballot and twice by showing up at the polls. This is an illegal act and another way for Trump to throw our election into chaos.

I suggest that if we all voted twice for president, all our votes should be declared invalid. Since no winner of the presidential election could be declared, and Trump’s presidency ends on Jan. 20, 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would become president.

How does that suit you, Mr. President?

Sharon Sloan, Long Beach