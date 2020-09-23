Letters to the Editor: How the U.S. Postal Service changes are killing businesses

To the editor: I worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years, 29 of them as a manager and postmaster. Your article on delivery truck scheduling and the resultant piling up of undelivered mail is spot on, although it does not focus on one important effect: the monetary impact this is having on businesses that receive remittances in the daily mail.

The payments on which those companies rely that arrive by mail are now often late. This causes more work and aggravation for both the customer and the business. The bigger impact is felt by the business because of delayed deposits.

One of our mottos at the Postal Service was, “Every piece, every day,” which meant exactly what it said: We delivered all our mail, and we did that every day. Sadly, that is no longer possible with this new postmaster general.

The president put in the right postmaster general to ruin the good name of all the employees and the postal service — emphasis on “service,” not business.

Oscar Reynoso, Los Angeles

To the editor: Let me get this straight — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, with no experience whatsoever in actual day-to-day postal operations, and in an organization that has traditionally led federal agencies in approval from the public, thinks that having the trucks that are responsible for moving most of the sorted mail leave precisely on time, down to the minute, even if empty, is more important than having actual on-time mail delivery.

This is more “1984" doublespeak stuff from a lawless administration, I’m afraid.

Doug Lenier, Sherman Oaks

