Letters to the Editor: No gas cars in California? What’s next from Newsom, an order forcing the sun to shine?

To the editor: Over the last few years we’ve been complaining that President Trump has acted like a dictator. But Gov. Gavin Newsom became an actual dictator by signing an order requiring all new cars sold in California to be zero emission by 2035.

Or did I miss a special election with that as a ballot measure?

Next week he will have to sign another executive order requiring the sun to shine 350 days a year (allowing for 15 rainy days, of course). Currently there are rolling blackouts on hot days; soon we will have blackouts on cold days, because in our all-electric future, there will be no natural gas.

Imagine blackouts every day when millions of electric cars plug in to recharge on the same day. We would all be better off if Newsom issued an executive order prohibiting the coronavirus in California.

Arnie Sklar, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Our goal is to completely kill off the internal combustion industry. This technology served us well for more than a century, but electric vehicles offer all the convenience with none of the massive external costs associated with burning oil.

All existing car companies that want to be in business 20 years from now need to ramp up their offerings of EVs and train their dealers on how to sell them. I know people don’t like change, but it is existentially important that we get this right.

No thinking person should ever buy a new gas-burning car again. Impress upon your friends, family, co-workers and neighbors the importance of going gas-free.

When shopping for a new car, our new mantra should be “no plug, no deal.”

Paul Scott, Santa Monica

The writer is co-founder of the electric vehicle advocacy group Plug-In America.

..

To the editor: Where are we going to get all the electric energy to charge up all these battery-powered cars? Even hydrogen-fueled vehicles require an enormous amount of energy to convert water into hydrogen, and the process is very inefficient.

During the recent heat waves when brownouts occurred, the owners of electric vehicles in some areas were told not to charge their cars until 2 a.m. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to shut down the city’s natural gas-powered generating plants, further reducing the availability of electric energy to charge all these vehicles.

A gallon of gasoline can produce an enormous amount of energy, and when battery-powered cars take over, this energy has to be replaced by electricity. Where are we going to get it?

Larry Pearson, Burbank