Letters to the Editor: Trump has COVID-19. Now can we all please have healthcare?

To the editor: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19. They have access to the best healthcare available, unlike millions of people who are denied the basic human rights of shelter, food, clean water, education, electricity, sanitation, hygiene and, yes, healthcare.

Regrettably, the burden of COVID-19 has been disproportionately borne by the most vulnerable, the impoverished, the aged and the infirm in societies worldwide. Let us hope that as more politicians are diagnosed with this disease, policies that uplift everyone in society and improve our health and wellbeing are forthcoming.

Munjed Farid Al Qutob, MD, London

To the editor: A favorite saying of my mother immediately came to mind when I first heard that Trump and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19. She often cautioned her children to be careful of what we did and said in life because “the chickens always come home to roost.”

From the beginning of the pandemic, Trump has downplayed the danger and, most of the time, has refused to wear a mask even though his own head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Congress that the best possible defense against the virus is wearing a mask.

As recently as last Tuesday’s debate, he mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask. Even after he became aware that his close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive, Trump traveled to New Jersey for a fundraiser.

Trump’s lack of maturity, good judgment and concern for others is staggering. The man is unfit for office and must be retired in November.

Gary Vogt, Menifee

To the editor: I get no joy out of the president and first lady getting COVID-19. I am not surprised, either.

We all need to be as cautious as possible to avoid spreading this dreadful disease. As president of the largest democracy in the world, he had even more of a responsibility to protect himself.

Friday morning, high-level staff at the White House were seen not wearing masks. I haven’t seen this type of arrogance since the “unsinkable” Titanic hit the iceberg.

Susan Harrigan, San Diego

To the editor: Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. I’d like to tell him, but I don’t want to start a panic.

Mark Spiegel, Torrance