Letters to the Editor: Voter suppression in California? It happens if you vote on election day

To the editor: I wouldn’t give California an A-plus on voting rights just yet. (“Modern California is all about voter access. History reveals a far grimmer voting-rights past,” Opinion, Nov. 3)

In 2018, California changed the way we vote in person, making it harder for people who like to go to the polls on election day. We used to be able to walk to our polling place, and only had to wait behind two or three people.

In 2018, I had to drive to a polling place where I waited in line for an hour. Other family members had to wait for two hours, and some people in other communities waited a lot longer.

The 2020 primary and general elections were worse, with even fewer polling places in more far-flung places.

Voting in person should be easy and quick, like it used to be. If it is not, that is voter suppression.

Deborah Mackey, Santa Clarita