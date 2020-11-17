Letters to the Editor: Why not appoint Jerry Brown or Barbara Boxer to the Senate?

To the editor: I agree with the editorial writers who dissented from the rest of the board on selecting a replacement senator for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In my view, former Gov. Jerry Brown would be an excellent choice as a temporary Democratic caretaker for the position. Appointing him would be an exceptionally brilliant move in light of what’s happening politically in our country.

Brown has demonstrated that the qualities of hindsight and experience in our leaders truly benefit the people. President-elect Joe Biden’s victory epitomizes that. What great synchronization it would be to have Brown take care, as we know he can, of the interests of our state.

The former governor would need no training, and there would be no questions about his political ambition.

By appointing Brown to fill Harris’ seat, Gov. Gavin Newsom would show great leadership.

Monique Kagan, Brentwood

..

To the editor: An obvious choice to take care of Harris’ seat would be her predecessor, former Sen. Barbara Boxer.

She was elected by California voters multiple times and would hit the ground running with her knowledge of the Senate and relationships with other lawmakers. Since she has already retired once, there would be no chance of her running for reelection.

This would clear the way for a robust campaign in 2022 that gives the voters a real choice.

Steve Conklin, Cathedral City

..

To the editor: In stating its preference that Newsom appoint a person of color to the U.S. Senate, the editorial board proposes an affirmative action approach to filling Harris’ seat. Did it not notice that California voters just rejected a return to that policy?

Newsom should select our new senator based on merit and whether that person would comply with voters’ wishes not to raise taxes (Proposition 15) or impose onerous regulations (Proposition 22).

Mike Pucher, Redondo Beach

