Letters to the Editor: Racist attacks on an L.A. Times columnist are more of the same in the Trump era

To the editor: I was sickened but, sadly, not shocked after reading about all the hate mail columnist Steve Lopez has received from supporters of President Trump.

Lopez is so much more than just a local treasure. He has enlightened so many of us about the heartbreaking struggles and extraordinary accomplishments of people whom most of us would otherwise know nothing about. He has moved many of his readers to action and to becoming more aware and caring members of our communities.

I look forward to Lopez inspiring me for many years to come. If only there were more like him — what a wonderful world that would be.

Jeannine Frank, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am a proud Trump supporter who respects the Constitution and the rule of law.

I appreciate that Lopez allowed Trump supporters to respond to one of his previous columns. However, I find it quite unfair that he chose to quote responses with grammatical errors and hate speech.

Why not try to be balanced and quote responses that are supportive based on Trump’s actual achievements?

We Californians who support our president are intimidated and silenced. Lopez’s column highlights this one more time.

Mary Gilbaugh, San Marino

To the editor: I have been reading Lopez for ages. I love him.

The comments that he printed from Trump supporters are exactly why this country is so divided. If you don’t want to be called racist, then stop saying racist things.

This hate has reared its ugly head even more since Trump stepped into the White House.

Go at it, Mr. Lopez. Your humor is the best weapon around. It felt good to laugh at the ignorance once again.

Deborah Zak, Malibu

To the editor: Lopez should be ashamed of himself for having a battle of wits with people who are totally unarmed.

Matts Hirschler, Placentia