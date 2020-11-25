Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Opinion: Trump administration finally gets one right, rejects Alaska Pebble Mine permit

The Pebble Mine site lies high in the watershed above Lake Iliamna
The Pebble mine site lies high in the watershed above Lake Iliamna, pictured, and Bristol Bay, one of the world’s richest salmon fisheries.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Scott MartelleEditorial Writer 
Share

As the Trump administration rushes to finalize all sorts of policies and regulations that are bad for the environment, it got this one right. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rejected a permit for the massive Pebble Mine proposal near Alaska’s Bristol Bay that would have threatened a key salmon fishery and other natural resources.

In rejecting the permit, the corps said the project was “contrary to the public interest.”

Yes, the Trump administration chose the public good and the environment over corporate desires. Of course, it probably didn’t hurt that Donald Trump Jr., who styles himself as an outdoorsman, opposed the project.

Advertisement

Details of the proposal had shifted over time (with some reported misdirections by proponents), but it was expected to become one of the largest open-pit mines in the world with a dam, a shipping port, roadways and massive storage ponds for runoff from operations aimed primarily at digging up copper, gold and other materials.

The proposed mine site is about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage, on land with runoff that eventually reaches Bristol Bay. The bay is home to the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery, which supports 14,000 jobs in a $1.5-billion local industry of commercial fishing boats and individual anglers — like Trump Jr.

The Times Editorial Board has long opposed the project as not only a danger to the environment, but — had the administration approved it — a callous elevation of the interests of an international mining company over an existing sustainable regional economy.

“Bristol Bay supports a vibrant, long-running economy based on a sustainable fishery ... as well as tourism and other non-extractive businesses,” The Times wrote last year as Trump appeared to change course on the Obama administration’s opposition to the mine. “Allowing the mine to go forward would sacrifice the existing and more environmentally friendly economy for gold and copper extraction that could be disastrous for the environment.”

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Trump and the GSA recognize reality, but the delay has hurt the country

UNITED STATES - MARCH 13: GSA Administrator Emily Murphy arrives to tesitfy during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on "GSA (General Services Administration) Oversight Hearing" on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Opinion

Opinion: Trump and the GSA recognize reality, but the delay has hurt the country

President Trump is claiming victory even as he enables the transition to President-elect Joe Biden.

Fortunately, the Trump administration listened — even if the decision bore the weight of the president’s son’s thumb.

I should note, too, that the editorial board wrote last year that “the Trump administration has earned the nation’s skepticism over whether, in adopting policies and weighing proposed projects, it can be relied upon to shepherd our natural resources in a balanced, sustainable and sensible manner.”

Score one for Trump.

Advertisement

One.

OpinionEnter the Fray
Scott Martelle

Scott Martelle, a veteran journalist and author of six history books, primarily writes about immigration, climate change, gun policy and the death penalty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement