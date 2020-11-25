Letters to the Editor: Vaccinate middle-age Americans against COVID-19 first

To the editor: Your article on determining who will get the first COVID-19 vaccine doses was interesting.

Simple logic suggests providing the vaccine to people over 65, who are at the highest risk. Others suggest targeting younger people because they are the most prolific spreaders of COVID-19.

Perhaps the best solution is a compromise between risk mitigation and necessary active participation in society. So, I suggest that people aged 45-65 have priority.

They are at higher risk for COVID-19 complications than the younger people doing a lot of the spreading, and they spend more time exposed due to their high workforce participation.

Robert Anton, Simi Valley

To the editor: As someone who is a participant in an mRNA vaccine trial, I would encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

At 60 years old, I put off getting the shingles vaccine, and at 61, I got shingles. When I was 64, I contracted pneumonia. I was one year short of the recommended age for receiving the vaccine that could have prevented it.

So, it was a no-brainer for me to try to get into a vaccine trial. I am tremendously grateful that I took part in the Moderna study; my symptoms were similar to other trial participants who had sore muscles, fatigue and a headache.

While I had a few different reasons for participating, one important motive was to do what I’m calling a random act of patriotism. I hope others do the same as the vaccines become available.

Susan Gonzales, San Diego