Letters to the Editor: What crazy lawsuit will deranged Trump supporters file next?

To the editor: Sometimes the only way to shut down a bully is to fight back, and harder.

Texas and 18 states are suing four states that narrowly awarded their electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden. In return, 18 states and the District of Columbia should sue Texas and three other states.

Grounds for this suit? Does that really matter? No. Just make something up. Sue, sue, sue.

This is states’ rights gone mad.

Advertisement

Jon Merritt, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: President Trump wants to be remembered as Abraham Lincoln, but he will go down in history as another Jefferson Davis.

Chapman University law professor John Eastman’s support of Trump’s litigation to subvert the election process is damaging to our country, and his attack this summer on Kamala Harris’ right to serve our country as vice president was nothing short of racist.

Advertisement

Someday all those Trump flags flown by Republicans will be in the same drawers as their Confederate flags.

Brian Mitchell, Mission Viejo

..

To the editor: I am upset about Republicans flipping four congressional seats in California. I said before the election that the Republicans could only win if the elections were fraudulent. Well, the Republicans won, so they were clearly fraudulent.

Advertisement

So I went to court, but I was turned away because I had no evidence of fraud even when it was obvious the machines were using algorithms created by Moammar Kadafi to switch votes. The judges should have known that the fraud was undetectable, so of course I couldn’t provide any evidence.

I am going to the governor, who should require the Legislature to throw out all votes cast by Republicans. If this fails, we will get other states to file suit against California demanding that the results be overturned.

I am doing all of this to show the world how democracy really works.

Chris Soltow, Thousand Oaks

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I don’t understand how the seditious actions of 18 state attorneys general, more than half of all congressional Republicans and the occupant of the White House to try to destroy American democracy by getting the Supreme Court to overturn a valid election didn’t make your front page.

How does a major political party calling for the end of our republic not rate front-page coverage?

Brian Symington, Los Angeles