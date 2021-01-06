Letters to the Editor: Donald Trump is a traitor on par with Benedict Arnold and Jefferson Davis

To the editor: The tree biggest traitors in American history are Benedict Arnold, Jefferson Davis and Donald Trump.

The first two failed to destroy our republic. As I read the news of the insurrection in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, I can only wonder what damage has been done by the third.

Victor Leipzig, Huntington Beach

..

Advertisement

To the editor: I watched in horror as a treasonous mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. This is what happens in banana republics. Thanks to the terrible tweets from President Trump saying that the election results are fraudulent (they were not), many of his supporters feel cheated, which they were not.

Trump must be held accountable for his seditious behavior if we are to maintain our democracy.

As an immigrant from Europe, I came here 40 years ago believing that America was the greatest democracy in the world. We are now on the brink of civil war.

The country is now reaping the whirlwind of the 2016 election and we are seeing what happens when you elect a president who only does things in his own self-interest.

Advertisement

Paul Sunderland, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: In my nearly 90 years, I have never seen such a display of garbage. We are again acting like a third-world country.

Because of the words and actions of a wannabe dictator, the votes of nearly 81.3 million people are being ignored. The fact is, Trump was beaten and he cannot accept the fact that he lost. We just do not want him anymore.

Advertisement

When you have government officials threatened with kidnaping and demonstrations against our Constitution, you have officially arrived at third-world status. Our Constitution is at stake and the Republican Party is destroying it.

I’ve voted for people from all parties, but I will never vote for a Republican again. Right now, I am so ashamed to be an American, something I have been so proud of all my life.

Ardyce Martin, Banning

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Congress does not typically act very quickly. However, it has two weeks to impeach and convict Trump. He has done enough damage to this country and should not have the opportunity to do more.

If convicted, he could never run again for office. The man needs to be removed from our government and should never have the right to do more damage.

What he has done is despicable.

Mike Reardon, Fallbrook

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Trump encouraged his followers to try to overthrow our government. This man either needs to be confined to a locked institution or more reasonably arrested and tried for treason.

Trump’s incitement is treason against our country. The time to keep looking the other way and pretending it isn’t so serious is long past.

Christin Rubesh, Port Hueneme