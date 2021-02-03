Letters to the Editor: Marjorie Taylor who? The media should ignore hateful conspiracy theorists

To the editor: Former President Donald Trump received priceless free publicity because his particular brand of scorched-Earth narcissism was entertaining. In retrospect, it was wrong for media outlets to give Trump that attention, because it helped elect him and led ultimately to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

I encourage The Times to seriously consider limiting how much space it gives to the crackpot statements uttered by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). It is not new information that conspiracy theories are detached from reality. Everyone who is not a fellow traveler with the likes of Greene knows that.

Our democracy cannot afford giving people like Greene too much attention now.

Gary Stewart, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Please refrain from soft-pedaling Greene’s space laser claims and other crank innuendos as “conspiracy theories” or “wild theories.”

Greene is caught up in recycling centuries-old anti-Semitic caricatures and lies being propagated by QAnon. Her wild rants do not deserve the linguistic cover of being called “theories.”

Deliberate fictions intended to harm minorities should be labeled for what they are: lies and big lies.

Bernard Roth, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: In past online posts, Green endorsed the killing of Democrats. She has also disgraced the memories of school shooting victims.

In schools we have zero tolerance for firearms or threats of violence. Why isn’t there the same standard on Capitol Hill? Would Greene still be employed as a teacher, administrator or janitor if she espoused such views?

The Republicans who fail to support expelling her from Congress prove that for them, reelection trumps morality.

Joan Wagner, Los Alamitos

..

To the editor: If to get elected I had to appeal to voters who thought that a California wildfire was started by a Jewish space laser, that Trump alone could save us from baby-trafficking Democrats, that the Sandy Hook mass shooting was a fake event meant to put gun owners in a bad light, that the Clintons brought down John F. Kennedy Jr.'s plane, that 9/11 was a hoax, that Trump is the real winner of the 2020 election...

Sorry. I know that’s an incomplete, run-on sentence. But if those are the beliefs that it takes to get elected nowadays, I’d run on, concede and move out of the country.

Of course, two weeks before leaving the country, I’d incite a riot leading to the death of a Capitol Police Department officer. Since I’m going anyway, I won’t be held responsible. I’d be an ex-citizen, so my prosecution would be unconstitutional.

Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield