Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell doesn’t get to disown Marjorie Taylor Greene

To the editor: The sentiment Dinah Washington conveyed in “What a Difference a Day Makes” has been reconfigured by the GOP, whose rendering is now “What a Difference a Trump Defeat Makes.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) copycatting of former President Trump’s pathologies appears to be imperiling her. (“The GOP’s civil war is just beginning, and the fighting will get worse before it gets better,” Feb. 3)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called Greene’s lies a cancer on the party. What? That’s the greatest acting job since O.J. Simpson tried to pull black gloves over his hands in front of a jury.

McConnell derides a Trump acolyte, but he was complicit and calculating as Trump exalted white supremacy and engaged in rampant conspiracy blathering as president.

It’s amazing: McConnell gags on a gnat like Greene, but swallows a camel like Trump.

Marc D. Greenwood, Camp Hill, Ala.

To the editor: It’s clear that the Republican Party has evolved into a new entity, as exemplified by Greene’s ravings.

For clarity’s sake, perhaps the GOP should be renamed the “Q-lican Party.” Even better, I suggest the “Q-lings,” which would appropriately evoke Vidkun Quisling, the Norwegian collaborator who destroyed his own country’s democracy by aligning himself with the Nazis.

Quisling also kissed up to the strongman proponent of his era’s big lie, prior to America’s recent experience with its own.

Michael Jenning, Van Nuys

To the editor: My husband is a retired psychologist who for many years administered the required psychological tests for entrance to the police academy for local departments. Tests included the 16 personality factors assessment, the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory and a personal interview.

I am beginning to think the same should be required for those running for office.

Kay Zoltan, San Clemente

To the editor: Greene and her ilk are pro-life, pro-gun and, for some people, pro-death. The contradictions are mind-boggling.

Jana K. Shaker, Riverside