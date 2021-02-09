Letters to the Editor: History will severely punish Republicans who don’t vote to convict Trump

To the editor: “Once to every man and nation, comes the moment to decide,” begins James Russel Lowell’s 1845 poem. Donald Trump’s Senate trial is the final moment for Republicans to decide to separate themselves from the former president. (“Trump impeachment trial begins with a standoff over constitutionality,” Feb. 9)

Lowell’s poem was a protest against a war that President James Polk started with Mexico. At the time a young Republican congressman named Abraham Lincoln wrote, “Allow the president to invade a neighboring country whenever he shall deem it necessary ... and you allow him to make war at pleasure.”

Trump did not start a war with another country. He “only” incited an insurrection in our nation’s capital with his lies and reckless rhetoric.

Republicans can righteously condemn violence and argue process and precedent all they want. But if Trump is acquitted again, a new and dangerous precedent will be set. A president fueling domestic terrorism? No harm, no foul, no problem.

Every Republican who doesn’t vote to convict will be joined at the hip with Trump forever. That will be their legacy and democracy’s loss.

John Saville, Corona

To the editor: As another impeachment trial unfolds, I am hit by the fact that we have all been through so much because Trump is a poor loser. He was never taught how to handle his bad feelings and go on to do better the next time.

Instead, we have been witness to a person who cannot accept responsibility, blames others, calls people names and pouts. Oh, and he lies a lot.

Parents, teach your children how to handle their bad feelings, lose with dignity and reassess. Resilience is built when we learn from failure and go on to do better.

It’s too bad that Trump’s parents never let him learn that truth.

Ilene Blok, West Hills

To the editor: As a liberal Democrat, I am against holding an impeachment trial of the former president. My opinion is similar to his early view of COVID-19: I think he’s going to disappear on his own.

Joe Kevany, Mount Washington

To the editor: I am waiting, hoping for the moment when Republican senators are called out on their false assertion that it is unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for a former president.

I really hope that someone says during the trial: “Here’s my copy of the Constitution — could you please show me where it says impeachment trials are forbidden for presidents who were impeached while in office but have since left? I’ve read it several times and can’t find any such restriction.”

I wish for this moment because, of course, such a provision does not exist. We need to have that moment of cold reality clearly demonstrated to the naysayers.

Julie Bixby, Huntington Beach