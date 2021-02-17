Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell’s denunciation of Trump was worthless

To the editor: To Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), impeachment was another game to win. (“How will the refusal of GOP senators to convict Trump look to future voters?” column, Feb. 14)

As majority leader, he chose not to bring the Senate back into session right after the House impeached then-President Trump on Jan. 13. Certainly, he knew at the time he could later justify his acquittal vote by saying that impeachment is designed to remove a sitting president from office (though that is not a universally held interpretation).

Governing is not a game to win. McConnell did not take an oath to win a game, but to protect and defend the Constitution. He is to be a statesman, always exemplifying integrity in his decisions and having the best interests of our republic at heart.

Sadly, by voting to acquit Trump and then denouncing the former president, McConnell did not do what was best for our nation. Instead, he played a game, he won, and now he feels proud.

Edith Gustafson, Bakersfield

To the editor: When the history books are written about our tumultuous times, the chapter on Trump’s second impeachment trial should be entitled, “Profiles in Cowardice.”

McConnell’s role will likely be the highlight. He is the single most responsible person for blocking a Senate trial before the end of Trump’s term.

Later, McConnell made a show of attacking Trump as “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 insurrection. Then he excused his acquittal vote on the tissue-thin pretense that Trump had vacated the White House by the time he allowed the Senate to reconvene.

McConnell is a true leader of the 43 other derelict pro-acquittal senators cowering before Trump.

David Clark, Ventura

To the editor: Now that the question of presidential immunity from congressional oversight is settled, we must wonder who the successful tyrant will be. It will not be Trump, nor will it be one of his sycophantic generals in Congress like McConnell or House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).

No, we must seek him out among today’s privileged white underlings, the colonel who is biding his moment, the one who will find his opportunity in a moment of chaos. He will have neither the ignorance nor incompetence of Trump.

It is he who will announce to the world, “The presidency is dead, long live the king!”

Jess Morton, San Pedro

To the editor: Sadly, McConnell delivered his remarks denouncing Trump with just one person in mind — Mitch McConnell — and his overriding ambition to again become the Senate majority leader.

Had McConnell voted for conviction, he would have been anathema to the 42 other GOP senators who stood by Trump and who could never accept a turncoat among their ranks for a leadership position.

Harold N. Bass, Porter Ranch