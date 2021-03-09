Letters to the Editor: $50,000 to return a watch? Nice to know the rich’s priorities amid mass suffering

To the editor: So, Beverly Hills jeweler Shay Belhassan offers a $50,000 reward for the return of his stolen watch, but not a penny to catch the people who brazenly attacked and robbed him in a crowded restaurant and who may have committed similar crimes.

Lady Gaga offers a $500,000 reward for the return of her stolen dogs, but not to catch the violent criminals who shot her dogwalker and may have committed similar crimes.

It’s good to know that the rich have their priorities straight.

James Eble, Gardena

To the editor: I am sorry. What is wrong with me? Why do I not feel bad for the victim of robbery?

I abhor crime. I despise people taking advantage of others. Putting a gun to someone’s head is beyond awful.

It is a man’s privilege to eat in an upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills. It is a man’s right to wear a watch that he says is worth $500,000.

His life is an island of riches in an ocean of poverty and despair — an ocean of COVID-19, of loneliness, of children not in school, of sidewalk sleepers, of long food lines.

In times like these, how will he be able to tell time?

Fred Wind, Seal Beach