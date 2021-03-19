Letters to the Editor: Let Katie Porter wield her whiteboard on the people’s behalf

To the editor: I’m a senior citizen, my daughter is a millennial, and we both are fans of Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) and other progressive members of the congressional freshman class of 2018. And, we’ve long admired House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles). (“Democrats loved Katie Porter when she bashed Trump. Now she is making them squirm,” March 16)

In my opinion, there is room for all these highly intelligent and dedicated women in Congress.

As for the whiteboard Porter has used in committee hearings, sometimes to the consternation of her colleagues, the first time I watched her wield that prop I thought it was brilliant and much needed for the people she was questioning, the members of Congress listening and the viewers at home.

I don’t think Porter’s more senior colleagues accomplish anything by not allowing such visuals, except to make the older members seem, well, old and set in their ways.

Maureen Discipulo, Redondo Beach

To the editor: Porter shows how a member of Congress should act.

I find it impossible to believe that not one Republican member of Congress saw some merit in helping Americans with the recent COVID-19 relief bill. I also find it impossible to believe that not one Democratic member of Congress had concerns about adding so much to our deficit.

On the relief bill, every member of Congress voted along party lines.

It is refreshing to hear that perhaps Porter, by challenging members of her own party, may be bringing about a much-needed change in thinking. It’s just my opinion, but maybe more members of Congress should consider what’s best for the red, white and blue instead of just red or blue.

Walt Oliver, Santa Paula

To the editor: Your article about Porter, who represents my district in Orange County, struck a nerve with me.

I have sent her letters and emails and called both her local and Washington offices many times, and never received any response from her or her staff. I have attended several of her town halls and actually handed her letters detailing my concerns on Medicare and COVID-19. Still no response.

Her letter to Pelosi reflects a very high opinion of herself, as she believes that she deserves to continue to be on the House Financial Services Committee. Her first and most important duty is to represent her constituents, but judging by this article, I believe she represents Katie Porter.

Frank Deni, Lake Forest