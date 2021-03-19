Letters to the Editor: Katie Porter’s office responds to a claim it ignored a constituent

To the editor: Listening and responding to Orange County families are top priorities for Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) and our entire team. To date, our office has responded to more than 201,000 messages and closed more than 1,600 cases on behalf of Orange County families that needed help with federal agencies.

While we respect that letter writer Frank Deni disagrees with the congresswoman, his claim that we have never responded to him is mistaken. We have been in conversation with him several times since Porter took office. He has received three letters from the congresswoman, an email and a handwritten note from staff, and two phone calls from members of our team, including one the week before he submitted his recent letter.

Orange County families should never hesitate to contact our office.

Nora Walsh-DeVries, Irvine

The writer is Porter’s deputy chief of staff and district director.