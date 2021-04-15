Letters to the Editor: The obvious reason why photo ID for guns but not voting makes sense

To the editor: A letter writer poses the following question: “Since voting is a constitutional right and the Democrats are pushing to allow voting without identification, then applying the same logic to firearm ownership, which too is a constitutional right, should people be able to purchase a gun without any identification?”

There are several good answers to this question, but the simplest is probably that firearms are abused on a daily basis, whereas voting, despite what Republicans may wish you to believe, is not.

Glenn Rogers, South Pasadena

To the editor: I object to the false equivalence on voting and gun ownership presented by a letter writer.

Democrats and others support proper registration and voting for all citizens. A vote cast without a photo ID is not voting “without identification,” because at the polling place the voter states their name and address, and this information is checked against the voter list.

A similar process covers mail-in ballots. There is nothing “unidentified” about it. Any discrepancies are noted and can be resolved via rejection of that ballot, voting using a provisional ballot or further investigation and prosecution.

It is so easy to misrepresent the position of one’s opponent; The Times shouldn’t help anyone do that.

Richard Benson, Altadena