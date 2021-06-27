Letters to the Editor: Medical workers fired for refusing COVID shots deserve no sympathy

To the editor: Well, the 153 Houston hospital workers fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 shot are taking a stand — for stupidity.

Vaccines have risks but, interestingly, not long-term risks. Vaccine reactions occur within a month and not after that. The risks so far pale in comparison to the carnage that the COVID pandemic has left in its wake.

These workers are dishonoring their profession by neglecting patient safety and showing their ignorance of basic scientific facts. I have confidence that this group of people will not get their shots after the vaccines win full approval from federal regulators and will join other anti-vaxxers in spreading dangerous COVID variants.

David Hurwitz, M.D., Calabasas

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I have no sympathy for fired healthcare workers who refuse vaccinations.

I worked in healthcare all my adult life, both in hospitals and in medical offices. At various times I have been required to get flu shots, the measles vaccine (or blood test showing antibodies) and other inoculations meant to protect patients, colleagues and me.

Yes, these workers could stay home if sick, but asymptomatic people can spread COVID-19 without any idea they are infected. How would they feel if their mother or child seeking care for something unrelated to the virus got sick and died due to an unvaccinated caregiver?

If you don’t believe in medical science and the safety practices of the profession, then a career in medicine is not for you.

Christin Rubesh, Port Hueneme