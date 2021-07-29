Letters to the Editor: This country needs more cops like the Capitol police

To the editor: The U.S Capitol police officers’ show of restraint and discipline was amazing, commendable and a fine demonstration of police professionalism. They all deserve commendations for their performance in the face of dreadful provocation. (“The Capitol Police have a dire warning for America,” editorial, July 27)

I hate to think what any other American police force would have done under the same circumstances. We have already seen how the Los Angeles Police Department has reacted in far less difficult encounters with only mildly hostile crowds. The Minneapolis Police Department has been even more violent.

I invite everyone to consider what would have happened if the Capitol Police had started firing wildly as has happened in other cities. The LAPD and all other U.S. police organizations should look at the Capitol Police as a model of restraint, courage and professionalism. I will support and back them totally if they do.

John Mattson, San Pedro

To the editor: How many times have we heard “thank you for your service” said to our brave fighters in the U.S. military?

Now, to the incredibly small force that defended the U.S. Capitol from an attempted coup, with no help for hours from military forces, we owe our gratitude for the actual peaceful continuation of our lives under the Constitution.

There is no thank-you fervent enough to make up for the torture and abuse these brave police officers had to endure to keep us safe from the anarchy, murder and chaos that many in the mob were intending.

Suzanne Schechter, Oxnard

To the editor: When will facts matter?

Members of the Capitol Police have vividly described the Jan. 6 insurrection in their testimony to Congress. How much more truth is needed?

There was an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and it was inspired by former President Trump’s words.

It’s time for Republican legislators, their supporters and all of us to own the truth, acknowledge the assault on our democracy and the validity of the election, and move away from Trump so those in office can get on with governing and honoring their oath to the Constitution and the people they serve.

Keith Swayne, Laguna Beach

To the editor: I don’t know about anyone else, but when I heard Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson bad-mouth the officers who tried to defend those inside the Capitol building against rioters who vastly outnumbered them, my blood boiled.

If a crowd of 20 people raided Fox News studios, it certainly wouldn’t be treated as a “normal tourist visit,” as one Republican lawmaker foolishly described Jan. 6.

Claudia Ferguson, Cathedral City

To the editor: I watched the entire proceedings of the Capitol Police testimony. With the exception of a couple of Republicans, most GOP lawmakers did not even bother to watch, judging by their comments to journalists.

These officers saved our republic and the lives of members of Congress, while enduring brutal beatings and being called racial slurs.

These Republicans are totally without honor, let alone gratitude. They are so committed to the cult of Donald Trump that they have lost any decency.

Patricia L. Moore, Los Angeles