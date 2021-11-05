Letters to the Editor: Criticize Sheriff Villanueva all you want. West L.A. voters are behind him

To the editor: I wish Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would, along with the rest of law enforcement, support the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That said, it does not in any way take away from my huge admiration of the sheriff’s proactive stance on cleaning up the homeless encampments, which without him would still be lingering on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. (“The Sheriff Villanueva-style tradition of service is no service to the public,” editorial, Nov. 2)

We all know that Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin would have done nothing about this crisis without the leadership of Sheriff Villanueva. Now, the sheriff is leading the charge on cleaning up the encampments lining the sidewalks outside the Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Brentwood.

The Times Editorial Board criticizes Villanueva for refusing to enforce the vaccine mandate, but rest assured the residents of Venice and other West L.A. communities are not focused on that in the least, as they enthusiastically cheer him on for doing important work to promote the health, safety and well-being of everyone residing there.

Cindy Simon, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: I was bemused by Villanueva’s argument that the county’s vaccine mandate is causing a “mass exodus” in his department that threatens public safety.

It is obvious that Villanueva has no sense of irony. Has it not occurred to him that unvaccinated members of the sheriff’s department are also a threat to public health and safety?

This “exodus” is a perfect opportunity to clean house and hire vaccinated deputies who believe in science and will uphold their oath of office to protect and serve their communities, instead of ignoring and flouting the mandates that they don’t like.

Cathy Palmer, Mission Viejo