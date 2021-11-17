Letters to the Editor: COP26 was a failure. Tell Congress to enact a carbon tax now

To the editor: Indeed, the COP26 climate change conference in Scotland failed to do what is necessary to significantly blunt climate change. As your editorial stated, “We must demand our representatives enact tough climate policies at the national, state and local level at every opportunity, or replace them with leaders who will.” We can lead the way if we have the political will.

We can’t stop all fossil fuels — we still have cars that need gas. But we need to start moving robustly toward a fossil-fuel-free future.

A most effective policy would be putting a price on carbon, returning the funds (or most of them) to consumers to protect against rising prices, and adding a border tax adjustment to protect American businesses. This is being considered in the federal reconciliation package and should be pushed hard.

Tell your representatives this is critical for you. Our children and grandchildren need a livable planet.

Maggie Wineburgh-Freed, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: There have been numerous characterizations of the COP26 summit, most of which are not flattering. I would like to add one more.

The delegates were assembled, as if on the Titanic, and arguing about which songs the orchestra should play as the ship sinks.

Todd Collart, Ventura

..

To the editor: The time to stop climate disaster is now. At the rate the climate is changing, we need to step up measures to combat it.

Gas-powered vehicles should no longer be manufactured after 2025. Charging stations should be set up now for the switch to electric vehicles.

Goals for 2030 and beyond are almost meaningless at the rate climate change is happening. The problem requires change now.

Barbara Graham, Dana Point

