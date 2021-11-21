Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris gets a ridiculous amount of criticism. Why is that?

To the editor: In the past, we very rarely expected much from vice presidents. They were there. They worked for us but often behind the scenes and always in support of the president. (“Is Kamala Harris simply not a good vice president?” letters, Nov. 14)

Vice presidents, for the most part, weren’t on our radar screens.

Fast forward to 2021 and Vice President Kamala Harris. Are we expecting more of her because she is a woman? Do we think she ought to “prove” herself?

People, get off your high horses, stop sowing division and start thinking about what you can do that is good for all Americans.

Bernadette Stankard, Overland Park, Ks.

..

To the editor: Harris has had 10 months and hasn’t solved the immigration policy? What has she been up to? And that debacle in Afghanistan — what was she thinking?

Leaving Afghanistan was a terrible mess. But who negotiated that? Who negotiated the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners? Who negotiated leaving bases paid for by the U.S. taxpayers?

Was it the the previous, twice-impeached president? No, it’s President Biden’s fault — I mean, it’s Harris’ fault. What was she thinking?

Cathy Gregory, Lompoc