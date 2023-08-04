One of my favorite places in the world is probably a used record store. Any used record store. I frequented them in high school, worked in one in college and view them as neighborhood museums wherever in the world I travel. Technology has made access to recordings more convenient, and for that I’m grateful. But I don’t go to record stores for access to recordings. I go to connect with humanity.

To do that, you need people.

Opinion Columnist LZ Granderson LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America. Read more from LZ Granderson

When representatives from the major studios meet with the Writers Guild of America on Friday — the first time the two parties will do so since the strike began three months ago — I hope film executives remember the “humanity” part in their negotiations. Technology can connect us with other humans. But it cannot connect us to ourselves. That’s what being a creative — actor, writer, musician — is all about: exploring what it means to be human.

The writers’ strike is about more than equitable revenue sharing. It’s also about valuing lived experiences and understanding how those experiences enrich life. Every writer, be they a novelist, a screenwriter or a journalist, starts each project with a blank screen. Artificial intelligence can fill that blank screen with words, but humanity is what brings those words to life.

Advertisement

The goals of corporate America, including the major studios, are usually in conflict with those of the creative professionals. And that’s business, and that’s perfectly fine. What’s not OK is devaluing the human experience in order to please shareholders.

Used record stores are an excellent reminder.

I don’t shop at those places to find specific recordings. I want to know what people in the area listen to. I want to feel the rush of stumbling across a gem or making eye contact with someone who loves John Coltrane more than I do. I want to feel alive, a state of being that isn’t easily monetized by corporate media.

Like screenwriting, journalism is also subject to shifting sands in corporate media. My friends and I in the industry are worried about the field and the future of journalism jobs. Not because of the threat of AI, mind you, but the fear that executives at publicly traded companies may be willing to sacrifice even more humanity in exchange for a bump in stocks, or that private-equity flippers might decimate another newsroom in pursuit of fleeting profits.

The economics are brutal. Many news organizations are squeezing journalists harder than ever before to produce more content with fewer people. It’s as if the creative process is being boiled down to an assembly line, turning people into carbon-based robots in order to reach numbers.

Advertisement

It can’t really happen though. Thank goodness creating doesn’t work that way. There are fears and joys. False starts and broken promises. Sometimes broken hearts. And all of that messiness is what makes a screen full of words into a life raft for someone in need of inspiration or solace. Sometimes it just feels good to know you’re not the only one going through something, whatever that something happens to be. That’s why we read. That’s why we write.

That’s what at stake here.

There’s money on the line for the screenwriters and actors, yes, but also the connective tissue that shapes culture and society.

Most of us have written papers in school. We know how hard it can be. That’s what makes getting the composition across the finish line so satisfying. To be vulnerable, to overcome fear, to imagine — that’s what it means to be a writer. It’s also what it means to be human.

Major studios executives have a job to do, and they may have forgotten that human element while tabulating numbers. Let’s hope that by coming to the table on Friday they’re on a path to remembering that truth.

@LZGranderson