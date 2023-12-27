Advertisement
Opinion

Editorial: Biden’s marijuana pardons are welcome, but federal drug laws must catch up with reality

President Biden, pictured in November 2022
President Biden, pictured in November 2022, granted clemency on Friday to thousands of Americans convicted of violating federal marijuana laws.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

President Biden on Friday demonstrated the proper use of presidential clemency power when he pardoned thousands of people who had been convicted of various nonviolent marijuana violations on federal land.

The reasons he cited included addressing racial disparities in drug prosecution and sentencing, and that’s an important point. Criminal laws in theory cover all Americans equally, but in practice, laws punishing possession or use of small amounts of cannabis have been enforced over the years disproportionately against Black people. Unequal enforcement can render a colorblind law racist and an instrument of injustice. Clemency is a tool that, when wielded properly, can remediate flaws in the administration of criminal law.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. -- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2019: Richard Eastman, right, smokes a joint inside the Lowell Cafe on opening day in West Hollywood, Calif., on Oct. 1, 2019. The new restaurant and cannabis bar in West Hollywood allows diners to smoke marijuana inside and out thanks to a new license issued by the city. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Californians overwhelmingly supported legalizing marijuana. Why is it still a mess?

The promise of Proposition 64 remains largely unfulfilled five years after passage. California is an example of how not to legalize marijuana.

Dec. 26, 2021
Advertisement

It was the second time Biden has granted cannabis pardons. The first round in December 2022 covered most people convicted of marijuana use and possession. Last week’s action included many who fell through the cracks, such as those convicted of “attempted possession.”

The two separate actions are welcome but don’t correct the underlying problem. We still have federal laws and regulations that impose sanctions out of proportion to the alleged harm. Marijuana remains a “Schedule 1” drug under the Controlled Substances Act, a more serious classification than that applied to fentanyl, which few dispute is a far more harmful substance if misused. Possession and use of marijuana in the District of Columbia or on federal land can still result in prison time, at least theoretically.

The law’s defenders note that few if any people now go to prison under federal law for possessing small amounts of cannabis. But felony convictions bring lifelong consequences even to people who never see the inside of a cell. A conviction makes it extremely difficult or impossible for a person to rent an apartment, qualify for a home loan, go to college, get a professional license, get a high-paying job or even coach a child’s soccer team.

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California's legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Opinion

Editorial: Are state fair officials high? They should not reward super-potent marijuana

Health officials are raising alarms about a new contest at the California State Fair that will award a prize to the marijuana with the highest THC.

March 6, 2022

The thousands of people covered by Biden’s pardon will still have to apply for a certificate that they can present to banks, landlords and others to move beyond their marginalized position to become fully productive contributors to society. This is what they ought to have the right to do, and what all of us should want them to do. Reducing the number of unnecessarily marginalized people makes all of society safer and stronger.

Even for more serious crimes — petty theft, for example — the criminal justice system stumbles over the false binary of felony and lifelong consequences, or unenforceability. But there are obvious options in between, with consequences more rationally tailored to curb unwanted yet nonviolent behavior. People convicted of infractions or misdemeanors can be meaningfully sanctioned without facing a life sentence of second-class citizenship.

Advertisement

That’s how California deals with possession of dangerous drugs like heroin. An arrest gets the user into the criminal justice system or, as an important alternative, the public health system. The crime is a misdemeanor, a more reasonable and proportionate level of enforcement against behavior that as a society we want to stop, but that is not so critically dangerous that we need to marginalize the offender for life.

East Los Angeles, CA - August 22 Site of an illegal marijuana dispensary at 3500 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 in East Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Endorsement: Yes on L.A. County Measure C for regulated cannabis sales

Voting yes on Measure C to approve a cannabis tax is a step toward curbing the chaos of unlicensed marijuana sales in unincorporated L.A. County.

Oct. 16, 2022

For marijuana, though, Californians have recognized that even misdemeanor or infraction prosecution is inappropriate. Simple possession of marijuana is no longer a crime here, nor in half the states; in fact, it’s no longer a crime in more than half the states when possession for medical use is included.

It need not be a crime under federal law either, but rather subject to the same kinds of regulations that govern possession of alcoholic beverages.

As part of last year’s pardons, Biden called for a review of marijuana’s controlled status. It’s high time for Congress to do its job and rewrite the law. Until then, proportional justice will require the president to periodically pardon people who should never have been prosecuted in the first place.

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement