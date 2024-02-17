Opinion: Republicans don’t like California. Readers’ response: Whatever

A poll recently found what I learned after writing a short opinion piece last month asking for some goodwill from people leaving California: Much of America has soured on our state, and many Republicans really don’t like us. According to the poll, almost half of Republicans believe California is “not really American,” which is a much nicer way of expressing the profane sentiments many people included in their emails discussing my piece.

Responding to The Times’ article this week on the poll, many readers brush off the criticism as politically motivated, while others spiritedly rise to California’s defense. I suppose we’ve gotten so used to hearing the parting insults from opportunistic politicians and departing neighbors (after all, we’ve lost about 800,000 residents since 2020) that our responses are ready to go.

————

To the editor: Oh, California. You remind me of that cute cheerleader who’s often asking, “Is my hair OK?” or, “Are you sure my butt looks good in these shorts?”

It’s February, and I’m walking in the sun with a light sweater on. The mountains are showing as I head downtown to see a play.

Of course many Republicans say California is “not a good place to visit,” but they’ve been here. They really want to be Californians, because we’re cool, and we know what’s going to be cool.

And my house just appreciated another thousand this month.

California, you’re gorgeous!

Cheryl Clark, Long Beach

..

To the editor: According to the poll by the Canadian firm Leger, half of all U.S. adults say California is in decline, and 48% of Republicans say it’s “not really American.”

What else is new? Republicans are down on our state, but that’s largely because they are out of step with the societal norms of California’s residents. I’m positive that they would have a different opinion if somehow Republicans were in political power in Sacramento.

Given California’s size, I am not surprised we have problems. Not to beat a dead horse, but California’s economy is the largest in the U.S. and the largest sub-national economy in the world.

We are diverse both in terms of our economy and the makeup of our residents. So why is anyone surprised that all is not hunky dory?

Martin Parker, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: Your article on the poll was published for what purpose?

The facts show that California is not in decline. We have the largest economy of all the states and one of the largest in the world. In the third quarter of 2023, California’s economy grew at an annual rate of 4.8%

The state works on its problems, be it water conservation, global warming or homelessness. We stand generally on the side of inclusiveness. We know the benefit brought by new residents, be they from another state or another country. I’d like to see how the rest of the United States would fare without us.

I am disappointed The Times published this article.

Isabel Rigney, Upland

..

To the editor: Does anyone actually believe that Republicans not having control over any part of the state government has nothing to do with the opinion of Republican respondents?

I have lived in California for 65 years. I have traveled across the U.S. and internationally extensively and owned homes in North Carolina, Washington state, Hollywood, Long Beach and Orange County.

There is no place better to live than in California. The diversity of our population brings the world to our doorstep. Generally, we all get along just fine. There is beauty beyond belief. There is entertainment, jobs and high salaries for those with skills.

Yes, housing is expensive. But when you buy, hold and eventually sell, you get equity sufficient to fund your retirement. Teachers and public employees have exceptional retirement and health benefits.

The California Constitution gives women the right to decide what to do with their bodies. I got a good education and have practiced law for more than 35 years. One of the best places for women to succeed in life is California.

Carol Churchill, Los Alamitos

..

To the editor: Might I ask if this type of survey has been done for other states as well?

If you asked the same questions about Florida, would the numbers be flipped around completely? Would Democrats express the same feelings about Florida that the Republicans stated about California?

I think so.

California is a wonderful state that is forward-thinking and considers its residents’ health and well-being in its policies and laws. I am happy to live in this state.

Stephen Mirkin, North Hollywood

..

To the editor: I played golf the other day with a person who had left Idaho. He had followed his children, who also left Idaho.

He couldn’t believe we were playing golf on a beautiful, sunny day February. He said the move was one of the best things he’d ever done.

Those who bash California forget that it is one of the largest economic drivers in the world. The disgruntled who leave California will always be disgruntled no matter where they go.

California is beautiful, alive, well and full of opportunity.

Hector Hernandez, San Clemente