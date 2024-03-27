Letters to the Editor: What’s worse than being abandoned at death? Abandonment in life

To the editor: It is sad that more Americans are dying alone. ( “Why are more Americans dying alone?” Opinion, March 24)

But sometimes these lonely individuals may have actually brought it upon themselves. Since the ’80s, many men and women have decided to be “married to their jobs” rather than to each other. When these single folks retired after giving their lives to their company, many of them felt as if they were losing their family. For me, this piece spoke to the importance of marriage and family.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

Advertisement

..

To the editor: In my work as a medical social worker, I see on a daily basis the loneliness of L.A.’s elderly, sick, poor or those who have millions of dollars and assets that no one can touch. The emergency room becomes the penultimate stop — a safety net — for those with dementia or other debilitating illnesses. They have no one to speak for them and for whatever reason, have not made or could not make future plans for themselves. They are your neighbors. Worse than abandonment at death is abandonment in life. It is heartbreaking, and so avoidable.

Randy Farhi, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The authors make assumptions about the meaning of “unclaimed.” I told my nephew and nieces to leave my body unclaimed if the company I’ve arranged to donate it to doesn’t take it.

I don’t care now, and certainly won’t care then, what happens to my remains. I’d rather that my heirs don’t waste any money on the funeral industry.

Patricia Garcia, Upland