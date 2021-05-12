Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcast: Meet our Masters of Disasters

A road sign reads "San Andreas Fault."
A smoky sunset from the September 2020 Bobcat fire as seen from the San Andreas fault on Pallet Creek Road in Juniper Hills.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

The California dream comes with more than its fair share of disasters — earthquakes, wildfires, fire tornadoes, eroding coasts and so much more. The L.A. Times has a disasters unit to cover them, and our reporters are some of the best in the business. So we invited three of them — Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth — to talk about how to prepare for the unpreparable.

Think of this as a regular monthly series about calamities, with our Masters of Disasters as your guides.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth

More reading:
The Hollywood fault is an invisible earthquake danger running under the heart of L.A.
For decades, she’s been the unsung hero of California’s coast
California is primed for a severe fire season, but just how bad is anybody’s guess

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
