Podcast: Meet our Masters of Disasters

The California dream comes with more than its fair share of disasters — earthquakes, wildfires, fire tornadoes, eroding coasts and so much more. The L.A. Times has a disasters unit to cover them, and our reporters are some of the best in the business. So we invited three of them — Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth — to talk about how to prepare for the unpreparable.

Think of this as a regular monthly series about calamities, with our Masters of Disasters as your guides.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth

