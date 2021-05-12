Podcast: Meet our Masters of Disasters
Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google
The California dream comes with more than its fair share of disasters — earthquakes, wildfires, fire tornadoes, eroding coasts and so much more. The L.A. Times has a disasters unit to cover them, and our reporters are some of the best in the business. So we invited three of them — Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth — to talk about how to prepare for the unpreparable.
Think of this as a regular monthly series about calamities, with our Masters of Disasters as your guides.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times reporters Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth
More reading:
The Hollywood fault is an invisible earthquake danger running under the heart of L.A.
For decades, she’s been the unsung hero of California’s coast
California is primed for a severe fire season, but just how bad is anybody’s guess
About The Times