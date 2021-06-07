Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcast: California’s unsinkable Katie Porter

California Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) addresses a packed room at Kean Coffee in Tustin in 2019.
(Ana Venegas / For The Times)
California Rep. Katie Porter (D -Irvine) has been a political rock star ever since the progressive won the 45th Congressional District seat in South Orange County — long a bastion of conservative politics — in 2018. We talk to her about her Iowa roots, the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol invasion, her attempts at bipartisanship and the color of her favorite marker that she uses for her already-legendary whiteboard lectures during congressional hearings.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: 45th Congressional District Rep. Katie Porter

More reading:

Democrats loved Katie Porter when she bashed Trump. Now she is making them squirm

Video: Katie Porter’s “Whiteboard of Justice”

Video: Rep. Katie Porter on impeachment and the consequences of Jan. 6

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
