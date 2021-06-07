Podcast: California’s unsinkable Katie Porter

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

California Rep. Katie Porter (D -Irvine) has been a political rock star ever since the progressive won the 45th Congressional District seat in South Orange County — long a bastion of conservative politics — in 2018. We talk to her about her Iowa roots, the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol invasion, her attempts at bipartisanship and the color of her favorite marker that she uses for her already-legendary whiteboard lectures during congressional hearings.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: 45th Congressional District Rep. Katie Porter

