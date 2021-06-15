Podcast: Our Masters of Disasters on earthquake everything

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Scientists have determined a mega-earthquake happens every 100 years on average in California. The last time a Big One — like a magnitude 7.8 quake, the stuff of nightmares — the last time one of those hit Southern California was about 164 years ago. Back then, L.A. had a population of just over 4,000 people.

The metro area is now over 12 million.

Great.

So to coach us through earthquake anxiety, we’re getting together today with L.A. Times reporters Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth, who cover wildfires, the coast and, of course, earthquakes. It’s our monthly panel of peril, our colleagues of catastrophes. This episode is the second installment of our series — cue ominous voice — “Masters of Disasters.”

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Rong-Gong Lin II, L.A. Times coast reporter Rosanna Xia and L.A. Times wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth

