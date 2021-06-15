Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcast: Our Masters of Disasters on earthquake everything

Napa earthquake
Scott Whitlock walks over a stretch of buckled sidewalk while helping his parents move out of their damaged home in Napa in 2014.
(Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Scientists have determined a mega-earthquake happens every 100 years on average in California. The last time a Big One — like a magnitude 7.8 quake, the stuff of nightmares — the last time one of those hit Southern California was about 164 years ago. Back then, L.A. had a population of just over 4,000 people.

The metro area is now over 12 million.

Great.

So to coach us through earthquake anxiety, we’re getting together today with L.A. Times reporters Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth, who cover wildfires, the coast and, of course, earthquakes. It’s our monthly panel of peril, our colleagues of catastrophes. This episode is the second installment of our series — cue ominous voice — “Masters of Disasters.”

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Rong-Gong Lin II, L.A. Times coast reporter Rosanna Xia and L.A. Times wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth

More reading:

Read “Unshaken,” the L.A. Times’ guide to earthquake preparedness

Where would a major tsunami strike? Malibu, Venice and Long Beach, get ready

From the archives:: 112 years ago: Images from San Francisco’s devastating 1906 earthquake

Listen to more episodes of The Times here

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
