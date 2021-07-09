Podcast: Danny Trejo on his life and times

Danny Trejo has lived a life worthy of a book. Addict. Prisoner. Actor. Owner of a donut and taco shop. And now, author. “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” tells his story with many jaw-dropping anecdotes.

Today, we pass the mic over to L.A. Times culture reporter Daniel Hernandez, who talks to Danny Trejo about his life and times. Come for the “Machete,” stay for the Edward James Olmos incident!

Advertisement

Host: Daniel Hernandez, who covers culture for the L.A. Times

Guest: Actor and author Danny Trejo

More reading:

Danny Trejo opens up about being typecast — and a close call with the Mexican Mafia

Danny Trejo, a lethal talent

Column: ‘Machete’ for U.S. Senate? The bold choice for California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Listen to more episodes of The Times here