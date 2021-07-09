Advertisement
Podcasts

Podcast: Danny Trejo on his life and times

Danny Trejo at his home in Mission Hills.
Danny Trejo, abuse victim, addict, inmate, and movie star at his home in Mission Hills.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Danny Trejo has lived a life worthy of a book. Addict. Prisoner. Actor. Owner of a donut and taco shop. And now, author. “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” tells his story with many jaw-dropping anecdotes.

Today, we pass the mic over to L.A. Times culture reporter Daniel Hernandez, who talks to Danny Trejo about his life and times. Come for the “Machete,” stay for the Edward James Olmos incident!

Host: Daniel Hernandez, who covers culture for the L.A. Times

Guest: Actor and author Danny Trejo

More reading:

Danny Trejo opens up about being typecast — and a close call with the Mexican Mafia

Danny Trejo, a lethal talent

Column: ‘Machete’ for U.S. Senate? The bold choice for California Gov. Gavin Newsom

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
