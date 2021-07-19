Advertisement
Podcast: Introducing ‘Battle of 187’ week!

Protesters hold a banner that says "Californians United Against Prop. 187"
Two hundred UCLA students march in protest of Proposition 187 on Oct. 6, 1994. Protests also were held at about 20 other college and university campuses in California that day.
(Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times)
This week, we’re re-airing “This is California: The Battle of 187,” a four-part podcast the L.A. Times did back in 2019 in collaboration with Futuro Studios (and we’ll wrap up the week with a brand-new update). The series is about Proposition 187, the 1994 California ballot initiative that sought to make life miserable for undocumented immigrants but instead ended up radicalizing a generation of Latinos — and set the stage for Donald Trump to win the presidency in 2016 on a xenophobic platform.

Today, in Part One of “This is California: The Battle of 187,” we take you back to a time when the Golden State wasn’t a progressive paradise — and how Republicans decided that undocumented immigrants were California’s true problem and thus needed to be demonized.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

More reading:

Initiative to deny aid and education to illegal immigrants qualifies for ballot

Prop. 187 creators come under closer scrutiny

The Times Poll: Anti-illegal immigration Prop. 187 keeps 2-to-1 edge

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
